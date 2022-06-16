Photo essay: ‘Taking it easy’ on a Friday night in downtown Farmington

Region
Second Wave - Michigan
Capital Gains - Lansing
Catalyst Midland
Concentrate - Ann Arbor/Ypsi
Epicenter - Mount Pleasant
Route Bay City
Rural Innovation Exchange
Southwest Michigan
Upper Peninsula
The Keel - Port Huron
The Lakeshore
Metromode - Metro Detroit
Flintside - Flint
Model D - Detroit
Rapid Growth - Grand Rapids
Focus Areas
Arts and Culture
Community Development
Diversity
Economic Development
Entrepreneurship
Healthy Communities
Kids and Education
Sustainability
Technology and Innovation
Transportation
Cities
Ann Arbor
Berkley
Birmingham
Dearborn
Detroit
Ecorse
Farmington
Ferndale
Grosse Pointe
Hamtramck
Hazel Park
Mt. Clemens
Northville
Plymouth
Pontiac
Port Huron
Rochester
Roseville
Royal Oak
Sterling Heights
Village of Franklin
Wyandotte
Ypsilanti
Series
Metromode
City Dive
Community Redistricting
COVID19
Culture of Health
Detroit Driven
Dining Destinations
Ethnic Markets
Exploring Economic Equity
Girl Scouts SE Michigan Team Up
Inside our Outdoors
Invasive Species
Live, Work, Play in Macomb!
Macomb Parks & Trails
On The Ground
One Detroit
Sterling Heights Innovation District
Voices
Statewide
Areas of Concern
Bridging the Talent Gap
COVID19
Cyber Security
Forestry
Girl Scouts SE Michigan Team Up
Good Food
Greater Lakes
Inside our Outdoors
Invasive Species
Michigan Nightlight
Michigan's Agricultural Future
Michigan's State of Health Podcast
Nonprofit Journal Project
Preserving Michigan
State of Health
Stories of Change
Voices of Youth
Toggle navigation
Focus Areas
Arts and Culture
Community Development
Diversity
Economic Development
Entrepreneurship
Healthy Communities
Kids and Education
Sustainability
Technology and Innovation
Transportation
Cities
Ann Arbor
Berkley
Birmingham
Dearborn
Detroit
Ecorse
Farmington
Ferndale
Grosse Pointe
Hamtramck
Hazel Park
Mt. Clemens
Northville
Plymouth
Pontiac
Port Huron
Rochester
Roseville
Royal Oak
Sterling Heights
Village of Franklin
Wyandotte
Ypsilanti
Series
Metromode
City Dive
Community Redistricting
COVID19
Culture of Health
Detroit Driven
Dining Destinations
Ethnic Markets
Exploring Economic Equity
Girl Scouts SE Michigan Team Up
Inside our Outdoors
Invasive Species
Live, Work, Play in Macomb!
Macomb Parks & Trails
On The Ground
One Detroit
Sterling Heights Innovation District
Voices
Statewide
Areas of Concern
Bridging the Talent Gap
COVID19
Cyber Security
Forestry
Girl Scouts SE Michigan Team Up
Good Food
Greater Lakes
Inside our Outdoors
Invasive Species
Michigan Nightlight
Michigan's Agricultural Future
Michigan's State of Health Podcast
Nonprofit Journal Project
Preserving Michigan
State of Health
Stories of Change
Voices of Youth
About
Contact
Farmington
Photo essay: ‘Taking it easy’ on a Friday night in downtown Farmington
David Lewinski
|
Thursday, June 16, 2022
Share
David Lewinski
This past Friday, June 10, we sent photographer David Lewinski to check out the scene in downtown Farmington. The evening marked the return of Rhythms in Riley Park, the annual Friday night concert series there. Eagles tribute act Motown Eagles supplied the tunes and, by the looks of it, proved so popular that concert-goers lined up behind the stage to take a listen. Downtown Farmington favorites Lekker Chócó Treats returned downtown after their successful pop-up shop, dishing out treats to passers-by. And a live painting exhibition took place while the band played on.
Visit Downtown Farmington online
for a line-up of this year’s summer programming.
Share
Related Tags
Music
,
Sense of Place
Recommended Content
Across Our Network
Founder of Black Wall Street Muskegon has a passion for promoting financial literacy
Source: Rural Innovation Exchange
Your Michigan beach escape: Check out these gems
Source: Rural Innovation Exchange
Want your employees to come back to the office? Rethink how your workplace impacts mental health
Source: Input Fort Wayne
Shaping the local theater scene: Avery Anderson at American Stage
Source: 83Degrees
Sponsored By
Regions
Second Wave - Michigan
Capital Gains - Lansing
Catalyst Midland
Concentrate - Ann Arbor/Ypsi
Epicenter - Mount Pleasant
Route Bay City
Rural Innovation Exchange
Southwest Michigan
Upper Peninsula
The Keel - Port Huron
The Lakeshore
Metromode - Metro Detroit
Focus Areas
Arts and Culture
Community Development
Diversity
Economic Development
Entrepreneurship
Healthy Communities
Kids and Education
Sustainability
Technology and Innovation
Transportation
About Metromode
Contact Us
Have a tip for us?
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Copyright © Issue Media Group. All rights reserved.