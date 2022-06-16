Farmington

Photo essay: ‘Taking it easy’ on a Friday night in downtown Farmington

David Lewinski | Thursday, June 16, 2022
This past Friday, June 10, we sent photographer David Lewinski to check out the scene in downtown Farmington. The evening marked the return of Rhythms in Riley Park, the annual Friday night concert series there. Eagles tribute act Motown Eagles supplied the tunes and, by the looks of it, proved so popular that concert-goers lined up behind the stage to take a listen. Downtown Farmington favorites Lekker Chócó Treats returned downtown after their successful pop-up shop, dishing out treats to passers-by. And a live painting exhibition took place while the band played on.

Visit Downtown Farmington online for a line-up of this year’s summer programming.























 

Music, Sense of Place 

