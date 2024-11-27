Macomb provides prize incentives to shop local this holiday season

This time of year is all about giving back.
From now until Dec. 8, Macomb County will be hosting Shop Local Macomb
, a contest where shoppers have the opportunity to support small, local businesses. To enter, shoppers must take a picture with one of the businesses, submit it to MakeMacombYourHome.com
, and share it on social media using #ShopLocalMacomb.
Businesses that are entered into the contest by shoppers will have the chance to win one of 10 grants worth $1,000, provided by the county. Shoppers will also be entered into a drawing to win one of 10 $150 gift cards, donated by First State Bank. Winners will be selected on Dec. 9.
“I look forward to this initiative every year because it offers us a chance to highlight the retailers and small businesses that make our community so special,” says MCPED director Vicky Rowinski.
“But of course, none of this would be possible without our program partners, who help us continue this holiday tradition. Their support ensures the success of the campaign.”
The Pet Beastro & Boater City Marketplace
There are 1,600 independently owned businesses in the county. One of those involved in the contest is The Pet Beastro
in Warren.
SuppliedJill Tack and Louis Boedigheimer at their Madison Heights store.
Owner Jill Tack began her business out of her basement back in 2005 after her family dog was diagnosed with cancer and was told he may not live long. Her veterinarian suggested trying a raw diet. Tack believes the raw diet kept him alive for three and a half more years. After distributing food from her home for a few years, she opened up her first location in Madison Heights in 2007 and in 2023 opened a second location in Warren.
The Pet Beastro provides Michigan’s largest selection of raw pet food. Brands from A Pup Above
to Oma’s Pride
. They also carry treats, toys, pet supplies, and wellness products like vitamins and supplements.
“We don’t have any products with wheat, soy, or corn,” says Store Manager Maddie Zyski. “Nothing artificial like preservatives, dyes, flavors.”
They also provide animal chiropractic services through Advanced Animal Chiropractic
, run by husband and wife Christina Cole and Grant Tully.
“Chiropractic for dogs, cats, and pets of all kinds is different from humans because they lack the placebo effect,” Zyski says.
“I know the first awe moment I had was about four years ago when I started working here. We had a dog come in and the first time I saw him he was wheeled in a little red wagon. Then the next time I saw him, he ran in.”
It’s more than just providing healthy food for your pet, The Pet Beastro is proud of how connected they are to their community.
“We pride ourselves on how much we get to interact with our customers and how those relationships build over time,” she says. “Jill has had customers shopping with her over the last 20 years.”
The Pet Beastro has been a part of Shop Local Macomb since its inception and offers a great first impression for new customers, she says.
‘This event does start and establish those new relationships really well but for the most part, it feels like a fun reward day for our existing customers,” she says. “Our customers really look forward to events like this.”
While the contest is running, the Pet Beastro will host an event for Black Friday on Nov. 29 where all pet food will be 20% off. This is an in-store-only promotion.
They will also be hosting 12 Days of Gifts, Deals & Delights from Dec. 1 to 12. There will be daily deals on premium pet brands, with a 30% discount on the featured brand of the day and gifts with every purchase from the specific brand. Every purchase qualifies as an entry for a $200 daily shopping spree raffle for the featured brand.
Supplied
Also involved in Shop Local Macomb is Boater City Marketplace
in downtown New Baltimore.
After owning an apparel shop business in Clay Township, co-owners Sandee Kuhfeldt and Chris Campbell decided to open Boater City Marketplace in November 2020.
“It’s another way to spin both the businesses,” Campbell says. “It’s kind of like a Florida shop, but northern.”
Boater City Marketplace is a coastal apparel and accessories shop with brands from Columbia, 4Ocean, and even their own Boater City Apparel line. They also sell home decor and items as if you were on vacation like sunglasses and sunscreen.
Since opening, they have collaborated with local businesses through the New Baltimore Business Alliance
and the Anchor Bay Chamber of Commerce
. This is what got them interested in the Shop Local Macomb initiative.
“We are always looking for opportunities to engage in other efforts or groups just to keep everybody together,” Kuhfeldt says.
“We just started sharing what [Shop Local Macomb] is about and how to participate and then trying to get our customers involved through the years.”
From now until Dec. 2, if a customer spends $100, they are entered into a raffle to win a Boater City Yeti cooler, Campbell says. And on Dec. 2, they are also doing a Christmas ornament giveaway.
“Anytime you can have more exposure outside of our local community and throughout the whole county greatly impacts us,” Campbell says.