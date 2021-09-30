Staffing shortage solution offers chance for more inclusion in Metro Detroit businesses

George Hamilton and his job coach, L'uan, are helping HomeGrown Brewing Company.

Gardening, working with farm animals, and daily living skills are part of the Adult Special Education programs at Dutton Farm.

Rebecca Smither, pictured here with Lava Mountain Coffee owners Ziad Kassab and Chris Barnett, enjoys her job as a barista at the Lake Orion coffee shop. But it's worth it. Rebecca Smithers will be the first to share that her work as a barista, at

makes her feel "important" and valued.



"I like doing things by myself," she says. "When I learned how to do the register myself it made me proud."



"People can do a lot of things, you just have to be patient. I love work.”

Andrew "Drew" McDonald prepares Ramen noodles as part of his work at HomeGrown Brewing Company in Oxford. Photo: Joe Powers.

George Hamilton's dedication to preparing pretzel bites is one of the reasons HomeGrown Brewing Company has been able to keep up with demand for the specialty dish. Photo: Joe Powers.

Everybody Inc. produces bath soap, body oils, shampoos, and bath bombs, with profits going back to Dutton Farm. Photo: Supplied.