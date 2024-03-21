Region
About
Contact
Sterling Heights
PHOTOS: Sterling Heights cozies up for the Devyn Mitchell concert at Sterling Coffeehouse
David Lewinski
|
Thursday, March 21, 2024

Sterling Heights cozying up to the songs of Michigan singer-songwriter Devyn Mitchell.
Photography by David Lewinski
The Sterling Coffeehouse series of concerts has returned to the Sterling Heights Community Center this season, offering both free and ticketed concerts on select Thursday evenings through April. We sent photographer David Lewinski to check out Michigan singer-songwriter
Devyn Mitchell
, who performed as part of the series on Thursday, March 14.
Rusty Reid Blues
performs next in the series this Thursday, March 21. Read
"Sterling Coffeehouse series returns with fresh slate of concerts lined up through April"
on Metromode for more details about this year's line-up.
The Sterling Heights Community Center is located at 40250 Dodge Park Rd. in Sterling Heights
.

Related Tags
Arts and Culture
,
Macomb County
,
Metromode Partner City
,
Music
,
Placemaking
,
Quality Of Life
,
Sense of Place
