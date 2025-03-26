Hooked on Lent: Five fish fry's to check out in Metro Detroit

Read more articles by Monique Bedford.

Monique Bedford is an inspiring journalist currently freelancing for Issue Media Group publications. She began freelancing after receiving her Bachelor's degree, majoring in Journalism. Being an avid learner and insatiably curious about everything, she is thrilled and honored to be able to learn about certain topics and share them with the public. When she is not writing, you can find her reading her favorite newspaper,studying new cultures and languages, and enthusiastically searching for new cuisines to indulge in and discover.