Hooked on Lent: Five fish fry's to check out in Metro Detroit

This year, Lent began on March 5, 2025, known as Ash Wednesday. For 40 days, people from all over the world engage in this spiritual practice, a time of abstinence, fasting, spiritual reflection, and growth.
With half of the Lenten season remaining, here are five places in Metro Detroit offering fish frys.
Royal Oak First United Methodist Church
320 West Seventh St., Royal Oak
Royal Oak First has offered fish dinners to the community for almost 30 years. Funds raised from the dinners help youth attend summer camp. Choices of baked or deep-fried cod, perch, chicken tenders, and baked potato or french fries are available. Meals also include coleslaw, a roll, a beverage, and a dessert. Prices vary from $5 to $14 depending on the option and/or if it's a kid's meal.
The final fish fry dinner will be at the church on April 4 from 4:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Gaelic League of Detroit Irish-American Club
2068 Michigan Ave., Detroit
The Gaelic League of Detroit is selling fish fries for Lent every Friday until Good Friday, April 7. Adult fish dinners are $12, kid fish dinners are $6, an additional piece of fish is an extra three dollars, and the chicken tender dinner is $8. All dinners include fries, coleslaw, and a dinner roll.
Coolidge Inn Bar
1267 Coolidge Hwy, River Rouge
The Coolidge Inn Bar has recently started their Fish Fry Fridays. The choices are walleye, cod, and shrimp. Dinners include steak fries, coleslaw, hush puppies, and bread and butter.
Church of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary
13770 Gratiot Avenue, Detroit
The K of C, (Knights of Columbus)
is selling both baked and fried fish dinners every Friday through Good Friday from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. in the Parish Gym. Dinner includes two pieces of fish, two sides, and a beverage for $15 per person. For children under 12, it costs $7, and for families of 5 or more, it costs $50. A la carte options of perogies, mac and cheese, and french fries are also available.
All funds made from the dinners go to the Parish and K of C charities.
342 Bar & Grill
3932 Pelham St, Dearborn Heights
This bar and grill has a menu created specifically for Lent with a variety of delectable items, including the classic fish and chips, which consists of beer-battered cod served with fries, coleslaw, and tartar sauce; shrimp tacos, crab cakes, and crab cake sliders; and a shrimp dinner. A la carte sides are fries, tots, mac and cheese, and onion rings.
Prices range from $10 to $20 based on the menu item. The menu is available every Friday through Lent.
