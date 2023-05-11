4 park and trail upgrades you need to be checking out in Macomb County

Spring has brought the green back to Macomb County, finally, and visitors are flocking to the region’s parks and trails. The county has much to offer outdoors, from hiking and biking paths like the Macomb Orchard Trail to the Metroparks and local recreation areas. This year, in addition to the many beloved spaces, there are also some new additions and surprises. We’ve compiled a list of some of the exciting upgrades happening with Macomb County parks and trails.
Brandenburg Park in Chesterfield.Brandenburg Park, Chesterfield
Brandenburg Park
in Chesterfield is in the midst of a significant upgrade to its shoreline and facilities. Located on the scenic banks of Lake St. Clair’s Anchor Bay, the 17-acre waterfront recreation area features several open-air pavilions, a multi-purpose rec center, a 500-foot pier, and a splash pad that is active from Memorial Day to Labor Day.
For the last few years, Chesterfield Township has been working with county, state, and federal partners to restore the park’s aging 750-foot sea wall and 1.5 acres of near-shore habitat.
“We basically had a failing seawall that we’re turning into a naturalized shoreline,” says Josh Sonnenberg. “It [involves] a series of breakwaters. and then a softened shoreline with a naturalized cove that is still in the process of growing in."
The Brandenburg Park Shoreline and Habitat Restoration is being funded by more than $1 million in grants from Great Lakes Restoration Initiative (GLRI). This work is considered crucial, because the area serves as a key ecological habitat for local fish and wildlife, as well as an important regional destination for fishing and boating activities.
The actual renovation of the shore and the transition zone between the shoreline and park grass is now complete. Right, the project is focusing on putting in gardens and other plants, as part of an ongoing effort expected to take several years. In addition to that the park has been replacing its concrete boat launches and installed kayak launches on site.
Chesterfield Parks and Recreation is in the process of making some other changes to the park as well. Several pickleball courts, two basketball courts, and a tennis court have been added to the park, all brand new. The agency is also in the process of replacing nearly 70 picnic tables
and modernizing its multi-use building. Beyond that, it has just installed fiber optic WiFi and is installing cameras and access for doors and restrooms, so they can automatically open and close for visitors. Next year, the Parks and Rec department will focus on upgrading the existing pavilions.
As Sonnenberg sees it, Brandenburg Park is a "jewel of the community," one his agency is focused on making a little better with each passing year.
“It’s a fantastic park. It’s got a green space and a lot of opportunities for people to spread out,” says Sonnenberg. “[These changes] are going to provide a cleaner, safer, more enjoyable experience for everybody that visits the park.”
Heath Blossom Pier in St. Clair ShoresHeath Blossom Park & Pier, St. Clair Shores
Another waterfront recreation area that's been experiencing some major changes is Blossom Heath Pier in St. Clair Shores. The dock, which has recently undergone an extension and other renovations, celebrated its grand opening on May 6. Located at 24800 Jefferson Ave., the facility has been under construction since the summer of 2021.
Perhaps the most dramatic change there has been the 400-foot extension, which increased the length of the pier from 256 feet to 656 feet. The extension comes with two pergolas to provide shade as well as furniture for sitting and cleaning fish. Beyond that, the dock's seawall has been rebuilt, a boardwalk connecting it to Blossom Heath Park has been created, and brick pavers have been installed on the site.
While the pier is open to the public, it's worth noting that neighboring Blossom Heath Park is only open to residents and requires a park pass. Last year, a dinosaur-themed playscape was added to the recreation area, and new outdoor gas fire pits have just been installed there. The Park grounds also feature a beach house and the space hosts various events throughout the year, including Tunnel of Lights, Aquafest, and a seasonal farmers market.
Harley Ensign Memorial Boat Launch is one of the Macomb County sites on the St. Clair-Macomb Birding Trail. St. Clair-Macomb Birding Trail
The St. Clair-Macomb Birding Trail has been making strides since it was first announced back in 2021. Although the name suggests a physical trail, it's actually a collection of 38 bird viewing sites in Macomb and St. Clair Counties that have been mapped out for bird lovers.
Due to the region's diverse habitats, access to a variety of water sources, and a geographic location that places it along several different migratory routes, the two counties attract a wide variety of migrating and resident birds. Macomb County sites on the birding trail include the Ford House in Grosse Pointe Shores, Harley Ensign Memorial Boat Access in Harrison Township, and Tomlinson Arboretum in Clinton Township.
Last year marked the launch of the St. Clair-Macomb Birding Trail website, which features an interactive map, information about the different viewing sites, and other resources.
Paper maps are now available at the Macomb County Administration
building in Mount Clemens and the Metropolitan Planning Commission
building in Port Huron, with more locations coming soon. Signage identifying the viewing locations has also been installed on site and there are plans to eventually install physical viewing platforms at locations in Lake St. Clair Metropark and Harsens Island Nature Park.
Lake St. Clair Metropark. (Photo courtesy Huron-Clinton Metroparks)Stony Creek & Lake St. Clair Metroparks
There's plenty going on at Macomb County's Metroparks these days too.
At Lake St. Clair Metropark, the park's boardwalk, which can be found along the beach and central park area, is now in the process of being repaired. Due to age, the actual wood of the boardwalks needs to be replaced. That work will start this spring and is expected to be completed this summer. Construction on the entrance road is also ongoing and a turtle tunnel is being created underneath to protect water-dwelling reptilian visitors to the recreation area.
Watchful observers might also notice certain areas of grass in the park growing exceptionally tall. Prominent among these are the point, an area that extends out into Lake St. Clair, along the entranceway to the park, and at the bioswales by the parking lots. Danielle Mauter, Huron Clinton Metroparks Chief of Marketing and Communications acknowledges this is being purposefully done.
"Visitors out at Lake St. Clair Metropark will notice increases in what we call our growth zone, areas of the park where we have intentionally not mowed," she says. "One of the important reasons is for stormwater management purposes.to benefit water quality. By not mowing those areas they can absorb more water, collect more runoff so that it doesn't immediately go into Lake St. Clair."
Stony Creek Metropark is also seeing some new improvements. For the last several years, the park's boat launch has been undergoing renovation. The parking lot has been repaved and a hiking and biking trail has linked up with the site. But the latest news here is that a new warming center and restrooms has been completed there.
"That building is now officially open to the public," says Mauter. "There are restrooms and a warming area with a wall of windows that faces the lake. It has some tables and chairs in there for people to do remote work or have their lunch or whatever they're looking to do."
Park officials have also added a new patio to the warming center that will have furniture that visitors can use during the warmer months.
Outdoor lovers should also stay tuned for information about a series of special family camping events that will be taking place at the Metroparks this Summer. Lake St. Clair has already shared some information about its camping events
, which will be taking place Aug. 12 and 15 in its Day Sail Area.
All photos by David Lewinski, unless otherwise noted.
The Macomb Parks & Trails series seeks to capture the story of the outdoor recreation, greenspace, placemaking, and emerging outdoor assets that are shaping Macomb County's future. It's made possible with funding from Macomb County.