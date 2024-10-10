Sterling Heights companies do their part to help fill the talent pipeline on Manufacturing Day

File photo: Joe Powers Insitu Photography HTI Cybernetics CEO Eric McAlexander.

It was only Friday, Sept. 27, when Eric McAlexander took the stage at the 2024 Opening Day Celebration for Macomb Intermediate School District (MISD). With more than 1,800 guests in attendance, McAlexander, CEO of Sterling Heights-based HTI Cybernetics, accepted the district’s outstanding business partner of the year award on behalf of his company.Headquartered in Sterling Heights, the provider of automation and tooling solutions has not only established itself as a leader in the city’s robust manufacturing economy but as a leader in the community, as well. Michael DeVault, Superintendent for MISD, formally recognized McAlexander and his company for being a role model in the community. HTI is an active member of the community, routinely involving itself in events geared toward students like Little Inventors, a STEM-centric inventors program for fourth graders, and Manufacturing Day, which welcomes high school students into manufacturing facilities for guided tours and workforce development programming. Programs like Manufacturing Day (MFG Day) introduce students to the exciting realities of a career in modern manufacturing, dispelling preconceived notions and introducing the high-tech careers available that the future workforce might not have even realized were right there in the communities in which they live.The award was well-timed. Just a few days later, on Thursday, Oct. 3, HTI Cybernetics would welcome a group of freshmen from Utica Community Schools – Center for Science & Industry, located in Sterling Heights, and a group of seniors from Neil Reid High School, located in Clinton Township. Students were greeted by McAlexander and his presentation before being escorted on a facility tour. There were seven stations along the way, focusing on 21st century technologies like 3D printing, robotics, and more, and students were introduced to a number of career paths associated with each station.“We hope to connect classrooms with careers and to inspire our future workforce,” Macomb County Planning and Economic Development Director Vicky Rowinski said this past June when inviting local companies to serve as host sites. They would do just that.The annual MFG Day is a nationwide event but few places do it as well as Macomb County, which is recognized as one of the largest MFG Day facilitators in the country. In fact, it’s not even MFG Day in the county; it’s MFG Week. The event stretched from Monday, Sept. 30, through Friday, Oct. 4, ushering nearly 2,100 Macomb County high school students through events hosted at more than 5 dozen manufacturing facilities countywide.Given Sterling Heights’ strong manufacturing base, it should come as no surprise that the city was well-represented at this year’s event. Among those participating in Sterling Heights included the aforementioned HTI Cybernetics; JG Kern, a CNC machining facility; and Luckmarr Plastics, a custom injection molder. It’s these types of companies that people pass by on their commutes every day, with no real sense of what’s actually happening inside the buildings other than manufacturing. But what does that even mean anymore? It’s MFG Day and participating businesses that provide first-hand knowledge to the generation that’s on the cusp of entering the workforce. It’s high-tech and exciting stuff, organizers attest, yet not something that’s well always publicized."Working in manufacturing can be an exciting and dynamic career pathway for many individuals, and this is why Macomb County hosts one of the country’s largest celebrations of Manufacturing Day,” says Rowinski. "We need young people to come into local facilities and see operations first hand. We need to inspire them and get them thinking about the different types of jobs available in this industry. Over the years, we have seen the success of students going on tours and then joining the workforce at their host site. Through the creative and collaborative efforts of our manufacturers and school districts, we anticipate this number will continue to increase."And increasing the number of students that go on these tours and then eventually land jobs at their host sites is pretty much the whole point. Per sourced materials provided by the Manufacturing Institute, a national organizer of MFG Day, there will be 3.8 million manufacturing jobs to fill between now and 2033. They’re good jobs, too. The average annual income of a U.S. manufacturing employee in 2024? It’s $98,846 – including pay and benefits."Macomb County is committed to helping build tomorrow's workforce today, and organizing Manufacturing Day/Week is just one example of this work in action," reads a statement from Macomb County County Executive Mark Hackel. "Over the years we've helped thousands of students experience this industry, and we're proud to continue our efforts that connect young people with opportunity."It’s no wonder then that companies like HTI Cybernetics open up their facilities to groups of teenagers each year. These are often well-paid career paths in high-tech sectors, yet ones that aren’t being pursued enough by the emerging workforce. The opportunities are there, and it’s MFG Day that shines a light on them.“We’ve seen real connections come out of our MFG Day events,” says Rowinski. “And given current workforce challenges, like talent shortages and other issues, our program is especially relevant. We’re helping create a pipeline that can supply workers and solve real problems facing our local businesses.”