"Music is for everyone": The therapeutic power of music therapy in Metro Detroit

Laura’s passion for storytelling and creative writing can be traced back to her childhood. That passion led her to major in English/Creative Writing and Journalism at Miami University, where she discovered her love for telling others’ stories through online media. Her career in newspaper journalism led her to Port Huron where she dug strong roots in the community through three-and-a-half years of reporting for the Times Herald newspaper. She recently launched Fitzgerald Creative Services, LLC, as her freelance writing brand. Outside of work, you can find Laura riding horses, traveling, spending time with family and friends, and cozied up with a good book and her cats, Frank and Dobby.