New businesses begin to bloom as spring has sprung in downtown Farmington

Inside the recently opened Road Less Traveled Books in downtown Farmington.

Putting the sign up at Spruce & Ash in downtown Farmington.

The newly completed Masonic Plaza in downtown Farmington.

Spring is on full display at The Vines Flower and Garden Shop in downtown Farmington.

Lone Light Spirits is to be located at 23622 Farmington Rd.

"We selected Downtown Farmington to open our business because it is vibrant, walkable, and has a strong sense of community,” says Clint Fetzer.

The award-winning Farmington Farmers and Artisans Market has returned with spring.

“Mary and I feel blessed to have opened our first brick-and-mortar Chocolate Chipped Bakery storefront in our beloved Farmington that is our home,” says Derek O’Connor, co-owner of Chocolate Chipped Bakery.