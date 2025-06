PHOTOS: New adventures in public art with Sterling Heights

A book-shaped bench by Wendy Popko.

“Rooted in Word” by Tatum Lorway at the Sterling Heights Public Library.

Interactive musical art at the Sterling Heights Public Library.

“Rooted in Word” by Tatum Lorway at the Sterling Heights Public Library.

Lifetree at James C. Nelson Park by Detroit Design Center.

Lifetree at Mark Sawyers Family Park.

Lifetree at Leroy H. Imus Park.

Lifetree at Leroy H. Imus Park.

"Magic Wonder Safari” by Anthony Lee at Zap Zone.

It seems like public art is just about always at or near the tip of the tongue and top of the news cycle in Sterling Heights. Routinely celebrating the unveiling of a new public artwork, issuing another call for artists as an upcoming project nears, or somewhere in between, the Arts Commission is a busy one in Sterling Heights. The city’s commitment to its public art program is such that when project stakeholders gathered at the Sterling Heights Library to celebrate another art installation, they were celebrating not one but two new pieces: a series of literary-themed pillars painted by Tatum Lorway and a book-shaped bench painted by Wendy Popko.In fact, several new artworks have debuted in Sterling Heights since we last took a stroll around the city’s art-strewn municipal campus. Let’s take a look at what’s new in Sterling Heights.