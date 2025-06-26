Region
Sterling Heights
PHOTOS: New adventures in public art with Sterling Heights
MJ Galbraith
|
Thursday, June 26, 2025
"Magic Wonder Safari” by Anthony Lee at Zap Zone.
MJ Galbraith
It seems like public art is just about always at or near the tip of the tongue and top of the news cycle in Sterling Heights. Routinely celebrating the unveiling of a new public artwork, issuing another call for artists as an upcoming project nears, or somewhere in between, the Arts Commission is a busy one in Sterling Heights. The city’s commitment to its public art program is such that when project stakeholders gathered at the Sterling Heights Library to celebrate another art installation, they were celebrating not one but two new pieces: a series of literary-themed pillars painted by Tatum Lorway and a book-shaped bench painted by Wendy Popko.
In fact, several new artworks have debuted in Sterling Heights
since we last
took a stroll around the city’s art-strewn municipal campus. Let’s take a look at what’s new in Sterling Heights.
A book-shaped bench by Wendy Popko.
“Rooted in Word” by Tatum Lorway at the Sterling Heights Public Library.
Interactive musical art at the Sterling Heights Public Library.
“Rooted in Word” by Tatum Lorway at the Sterling Heights Public Library.
Lifetree at James C. Nelson Park by Detroit Design Center.
Lifetree at Mark Sawyers Family Park.
Lifetree at Leroy H. Imus Park.
Lifetree at Leroy H. Imus Park.
"Magic Wonder Safari” by Anthony Lee at Zap Zone.
Read more articles by
MJ Galbraith
.
MJ Galbraith is a writer and musician living in Detroit. Follow him on Twitter
@mikegalbraith
.
Related Tags
Arts and Culture
,
Macomb County
,
Metromode Partner City
,
Placemaking
,
Quality Of Life
,
Sense of Place
