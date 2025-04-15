Strength in Style: Empowering survivors at SASHA Center’s Denim Day event

Read more articles by Kahn Santori Davison.

Kahn Santori Davison is from Detroit, Michigan. He's a husband and father of four and a self-described "Kid who loves rap music." He's been featured on Hip-Hop Evolution and Hip-Hop Uncovered. He's also a Cave Canem fellow, author of the poetry book Blaze (Willow Books), a recipient of a 2015 Kresge Literary Arts Fellowship, and the recipient of the 2019 Documenting Detroit photography fellowship.