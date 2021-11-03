Nine new Massey murals (and an obelisk) going up at the LTU campus in Southfield

Muralist Hubert Massey works on the center of the triptych at Lawrence Tech, while his assistants work on the right. All photos: LTU photo / Matt Roush

Muralist Hubert Massey (foreground) inspects the work on his art installation at Lawrence Technological University.

Muralist Hubert Massey and a crew of artists work on a mural along the city of Southfield's shared-use hiking and biking path along southbound Northwestern Highway on the campus of Lawrence Technological University.

“Dr. Massey’s murals will add to an already impressive collection of public art at Lawrence Tech, as we continue our efforts to beautify our campus and make it a place not only for learning, but also for recreation and reflection,” says Lawrence Tech President Virinder Moudgil.