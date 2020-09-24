Downtown Wyandotte maternity boutique seeks crowdfunding help in community campaign

Time is winding down on a crowdfunding campaign and potential matching grant for 9 Month Bump, a baby, child, and maternity boutique in downtown Wyandotte.



The business is enrolled in the MI Local Biz program, an initiative from the Michigan Economic Development Corporation designed to help small businesses weather the economic downturn caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.



As part of the program, 9 Month Bump has until 11:45 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 1, to raise $5,000 through the Michigan-based Patronicity crowdfunding platform. Should they reach their goal, the Michigan Economic Development Corporation will then contribute a $5,000 matching grant to the small business.



"Small businesses around the state are taking part in the MI Local Biz program and while many businesses have already reached their crowdfunding goals, many more need additional support to help get them to the finish line. This program is a unique opportunity for patrons of these small businesses to help them in a time of need," said Michele Wildman, Senior Vice President of Community Development at the MEDC.



"Michigan’s small businesses and traditional downtowns are a vital part of the state’s economy, and MI Local Biz offers innovative access to capital for those businesses that have experienced a loss in revenue directly related to the COVID-19 crisis."



In addition to its retail offerings, 9 Month Bump provides a space for local makers and vendors to sell their own maternity wear, baby and children’s clothing and goods, and more. The store also operates an activity space and photo studio for the community.



COVID-19 restrictions have forced the cancellation of events and support groups and have also impacted the company’s bottom line, according to the campaign. Money raised from the program will help cover overhead and operational costs.



As of press time, 9 Month Bump has reached $1,140 of its $5,000 goal. Visit the crowdfunding campaign on Patronicity to view its current status.



Got a development news story to share? Email MJ Galbraith here or send him a tweet @mikegalbraith.