New sculptures unveiled in Mexicantown draw inspiration from Mexican folk art and Aztec folklore

What’s happening:
On Friday, Nov. 1, city officials and community stakeholders gathered along Mexicantown’s Bagley Street to celebrate the unveiling of five new sculptures created by an artist whose work can be found throughout the neighborhoods of Southwest Detroit. The sculptures complement the streetscape improvement project first completed here in 2019.
What it is:
Local artist Elton Monroy Durán has created five “life-size” animals in the tradition of Alebrijes, a Mexican folk art informed by Aztec folklore. The sculptures are crafted from repurposed car parts and feature Alebrijes-inspired representations of a big cat, dog, donkey, giraffe, and wolf.
Who made it:
The neighborhoods and commercial corridors of Southwest Detroit are infused with the work of Durán, a native of Mexico who moved to Southwest Detroit in 2014. His vibrant murals can be found at E&L Supermercado, Tamaleria Nuevo Leon, and many more points throughout an area of the city well-known for its sizable Hispanic community.
Why it's important:
“Alebrijes to me are a reflection of us, contemporary Mexicans. Alebrijes are usually figures made from different animal parts decorated with cheerful and colorful patterns. Contemporary Mexicans, we come from an ancient culture that was once fragmented but that we pieced back together, incorporating elements from other cultures giving shape to our own, unique cheerful identity,” says Durán. “These Alebrijes are made from different car parts tying up our relationship with Detroit and our long-time contributions as a Latino community to the Motor City.”
How it happened:
The Alebrijes sculptures were made possible thanks to $67,000 from the Knight Foundation and $37,000 from the Gilbert Family Foundation. The Southwest Detroit Business Association will maintain the newly installed sculptures. The sculptures complement the city’s Bagley Street project, a $2.78M City Bond Fund Project that was completed in 2019 and redesigned the street as a shared street that can become a plaza for special events.
Got a development news story to share? Email MJ Galbraith here or send him a tweet @mikegalbraith.
Enjoy this story? Sign up
for free solutions-based reporting in your inbox each week.