Market study to reveal demand for Artspace development in downtown Mt. Clemens

For those following the Artspace development in downtown Mt. Clemens, there is exciting news afoot.



A virtual Zoom session will soon reveal the results of the City of Mount Clemens Arts Market Study.



The study could reveal the potential size and scope for an Artspace development in Mt. Clemens. The Minneapolis-based Artspace creates affordable live-work spaces for artists and arts organizations.



With more than 50 live-work developments throughout the United States, the only other Artspace in Michigan is the old city hall in downtown Dearborn.



"This is an incredible project and the data will reflect the definite demand for affordable live/work artist and creative spaces in downtown Mt. Clemens," says Laura Kropp, Mayor of the City of Mount Clemens.



On Tuesday, Aug. 25, a virtual Zoom session will be held for community stakeholders and those that participated in a survey that informed the study. The report will then be released on the Anton Art Center website following the Zoom session.



Data gleaned from the survey will be used by Artspace to determine the shape of things to come, including how many and what types of living and creative work spaces will be included in the project. The data will also inform what features and amenities will be available, as well as rent prices.



In October 2019, the old Saint Joseph Sanitarium and Bath House, Grotto, and Chapel, an office building at 85 N. Main St., and the old Victory Inn on North River Road were identified as potential sites for the Mt. Clemens Artspace.



"The tremendous response from the artist community has been exciting," steering committee co-chairs Phil Gilchrist, executive director of Anton Art Center, and Barb Dempsey say in a statement.



"This project will be a creative and economic driver for the City of Mt. Clemens."



Visit the Anton Art Center online for more information about Artspace and the City of Mount Clemens Arts Market Study.



