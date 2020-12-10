Macomb County to receive $300,000 boost in brownfield site redevelopment

With a new $300,000 grant going towards Macomb County's brownfield projects, the region can expect to see more redevelopments like the environmental clean-up project at Sterling Heights' Liberty Park.
The Macomb County Brownfield Redevelopment Authority was recently awarded the grant from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to help local communities and private property owners assess and clean up brownfield sites for future economic development. The Brownfield Assessment Grant, which will be administered by the Macomb County Department of Planning and Economic Development (MCPED), provides funding to inventory, characterize, assess and identify cleanup, planning and community involvement activities for sites across the county.
"This is a great opportunity for Macomb County to turn idled property back into productive use," said Macomb County Executive Mark Hackel. "Working in partnership with our local communities, this EPA grant will help us attract investment for properties with the highest potential for positive economic impact."
A brownfield is, according to the EPA, a property where expansion, redevelopment, or reuse may be complicated by the presence or potential presence of a hazardous substance, pollutant, or contaminant. It is estimated that there are more than 450,000 brownfields in the U.S. The Liberty Park Commerce Center on Mound Road just north of 14 Mile Road is an example of a brownfield redevelopment site, with plans for a 567,000-square-foot Amazon delivery station
on the reclaimed land.
MCPED plans to use the new funds to assess brownfield sites where redevelopment will support initiatives intended to improve the environment, economy, and quality of life for residents. The county is currently reviewing proposals from consultants, who will be tasked with completing specified environmental assessment work. The project period will run from January 1, 2021 through September 30, 2023.