Cannelle announces much anticipated opening date in downtown Farmington

What’s happening:
Chef Matt Knio announced the opening date for the latest location of Cannelle
, his award-winning pâtisserie that specializes in French pastries and baked goods. The Cannelle Farmington location, Knio’s fourth, is set to open on Friday, Sept. 1.
What it is:
The first iteration of Cannelle opened in Southfield in 2003 before moving to downtown Birmingham in 2005; Knio would open locations in the downtowns of Detroit and Ann Arbor in 2019 and 2021, respectively. Knio studied the art of French baking in Paris and would graduate from Academies De Versailles as a master artesian. He has since made a name for himself here in metro Detroit, where his burgeoning business continues to attract attention from beyond our borders. Most recently, Cannelle was named best bakery in the Midwest by the Midwest Living magazine
.
A Farmington fave:
Matt Knio and his baked goods are already quite popular in Farmington, where he and his Cannelle team have served guests at the Farmington Farmers Market for several years now – something that’s expected to continue even after the opening of their downtown storefront, to boot. News of the Farmington location began to spread at the beginning of 2023, and in a video posted to Cannelle social media on Friday, Aug. 4, Knio announced that the location would open its doors on Friday, Sept. 1.
Busy summer:
If last summer’s wave of new independent coffee shops
provided local coffeeheads a jolt, these late summer months in 2023 are ones for the foodies. Preceding Cannelle’s opening has been the Italian deli and cafe La Pecora Nera
, which opened downtown on Friday, Aug. 4; and Bob’s Big Boy of Farmington
brought their classic American comfort food (and the famous statue) to town on Wednesday, Aug. 2. Looking for something else to look forward to? Heights Brewing
is working toward a late summer/early fall opening, too.
Cannelle by Matt Knio is located at 33304 Grand River Ave. in downtown Farmington
.
