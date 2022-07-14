Meet the entrepreneurs who are about to turn Farmington into a coffee destination

Work is also underway at Blue Hat Coffee, which could open by September. David Lewinski

The bar at Apothecary. David Lewinski

Miguel Williams, owner-operator of Apothecary Coffee & Espresso.

Ground Control Coffee Roasters is located at 33319 Grand River Ave. in downtown Farmington.

The owners of Ground Control Coffee Roasters serving coffee at the Farmington Farmers & Artisans Market (L to R): Trent Chapman, Brandon Sharp, and James McLaughlan. (Photo courtesy of Andréa Lima)

The Williams brothers (L to R): Francisco, Christopher, Joe, Miguel, and Blaise.

Williams wants Apothecary to become a community center as much a coffee shop, with comedy, poetry, music, and more.

Apothecary Coffee & Espresso is located at 23366 Farmington Rd. in downtown Farmington.

Apothecary will operate under a soft-opening — and soon.

Blue Hat Coffee is located at 23715 Farmington Rd. in downtown Farmington.

Phillip Jewell, Chief Operating Officer of Blue Hat Coffee.

Jewell has been working on Blue Hat since late 2019.