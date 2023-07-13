Call for artists: City Hall seeks submissions for two-year exhibition in downtown Farmington

What’s happening:
Downtown Farmington’s robust public art program has successfully installed numerous works of art along the city streets, parks, and brick walls of participating businesses since the DDA’s Public Art Blueprint
was first adopted in 2017. And now City Hall is getting in on the fun, recently releasing a call for artists to submit their works for consideration for a new rotating art program at City Hall itself.
What it is:
The City Hall Art Program is a new arts initiative from the City of Farmington, with assistance from the Farmington Area Arts Commission, that aims to install a two-year rotating art exhibit inside Farmington’s downtown municipal center. Selected works will be displayed gallery-style throughout the building for two years, though that installation could be much shorter should an art piece find a buyer before the two year window is up.
How it works:
The application deadline for City Hall’s call for artists is Tuesday, Aug. 1, whereafter submissions will be judged and selected and artists will then be notified by the beginning of September. Artists must deliver their work in person by the end of September for installation. An opening for the exhibition will be held in October.
What’s needed:
Artists in a variety of mediums, including painting, mixed-media, multi-discipline, photography, 2D, and 3D, are invited to submit up to five original pieces for consideration. The main stipulation there is that the piece is able to be hung on a wall. Artists are asked to submit their names, addresses, emails, phone numbers, website, and biographies, and each piece submitted must include a high quality .jpeg file, title, description, size and/or dimensions, and the value of the piece – if for sale.
Submissions are to be sent to ArtInFarmington@gmail.com
. A complete breakdown of the application requirements and submission process is available online
.
Also, in public art:
Sculptor Ken Thompson first installed his sculptures in Farmington's Riley Park in July 2021. He recently swapped those out for some new pieces, as seen below. Read our 2021 profile of Thompson on Metromode
.
