Defense contractor’s new R&D center to bring jobs, private investment to Sterling Heights

What’s happening:
Defense contractor DCS Corporation is celebrating the completion of its new Ground Vehicle R&D Center of Excellence in Sterling Heights. The Michigan Economic Development Corporation awarded the company a $500,000 Michigan Business Development Program performance-based grant on the strength of the project.
Who they are:
The employee-owned DCS Corporation, based in Alexandria, Virginia, provides engineering and technical support services to its customers in the defense industry, including the U.S. Department of Defense.
Why it’s important:
The development is expected to create 92 jobs and generate a total private investment of $4.3 million, leading the MEDC to grant the company a $500,000 Michigan Business Development Program performance-based grant through the Michigan Strategic Fund. Career opportunities are available online
.
Defense corridor:
The construction of the R&D center furthers Macomb County’s position as a magnet for the defense industry. The Sterling Heights facility will complement the work currently being done at another DCS Corporation building in the county, the Army Combat Capabilities Development Command Ground Vehicle Systems Center in Warren. DCS Corporation currently has approximately 215 employees in Michigan.
What they’re doing in there:
The custom-built facility in Sterling Heights will house specialized laboratories, high bay space, and additional fabrication and machining capabilities to assist with the mobility and autonomous systems work being done at the Warren facility.
What they’re saying:
“The fact that DCS has chosen Sterling Heights for the creation of this state-of-the-art research and design facility focused on the growing need for autonomous vehicle technology is a testament to our spirit of innovation coupled with our experienced talent who possess the perfect knowledge, skills and abilities for this type of work,” says Sterling Heights Mayor Michael Taylor. “The fact that Sterling Heights was chosen over a competing site in Massachusetts makes me incredibly proud of this community and what we have to offer advanced tech companies like DCS.”
Got a development news story to share? Email MJ Galbraith here or send him a tweet @mikegalbraith.