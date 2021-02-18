New COVID-19 relief grants available to Dearborn small businesses

Small business owners of Dearborn take note: Those who have had financial difficulties resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic have the opportunity to obtain up to $15,000 in grants from the city’s Small Business Grant program.
The application window for the program opened Wednesday, Feb. 10, and will remain open until the funds are no longer available. In total, there is $1.3 million available in federal funds through the program.
Dearborn’s development of the Small Business Grant program was led by the Economic and Community Development Department and received direction from Mayor Jack O’Reilly.
“Our small businesses are a vital part of our community,” Mayor O’Reilly says. “These grants will provide welcome relief.”
The grants are specific in that they won’t be given directly to the businesses. Rather they will be made directly to landlords, banks, utility companies, and the like.
The grants can pay up to six months’ worth of bills, which could include commercial rent, leases, or mortgages; utilities costs, such as electricity, gas, and water for up to six months; and business liability insurance, among others.
Up to $5,000 is available to microenterprises, which are defined as businesses with five or less employees. Up to $15,000 is available to small businesses, which are defined as businesses with between six and 50 employees.
Because the grants are awarded on a first-come, first-served basis, small businesses are encouraged to apply as soon as they can.
Applications are only being accepted online, where more information on the documents required can be found HERE
.
Got a development news story to share? Email MJ Galbraith here or send him a tweet @mikegalbraith.