Keeping local dollars in the community: New gift cards from Downtown Farmington aim to do just that

Downtown Farmington has found a new way to support their small business community and just in time for the holiday shopping season. It’s the Downtown Farmington Gift Card, redeemable at 19 participating locally-owned businesses.The Downtown Farmington Gift Card provides local business owners another tool in their belt as they look to attract customers this holiday shopping season. The COVID-19 pandemic hurt small businesses in a number of ways, from shutdowns to staffing shortages to changes in shopping behavior; the pandemic triggered a shift to even more people shopping online at mega-retailers like Amazon. A community-specific gift card could help keep more of the community’s dollars within the community itself.As of now, there are 19 participating businesses in the Downtown Farmington Gift Card program, including bars, restaurants, retailers, and more. The full list includes: 1up Arcade Bar; All About Women's Health; Basement Burger Bar; Beyond Juice; Bodhi Yoga; Cheese Lady Farmington; Clothes Encounters; Dagwood's Deli; Dearborn Music; Downtown Farmington; Farmington Brewing Company; Farmington Civic Theater; KickstART Farmington; Kitchen Creations; M&D Flowers; Shish Cuisine; Sidecar Slider Bar Farmington; The Vines Flower & Garden Shop; and Tolonen Family Pet. The Downtown Farmington Gift Cards are available to purchase online and can be sent to recipients via text or email. There are no physical gift cards; gift cards are redeemed either electronically or can be printed to paper. Gift cards are offered in $5, $25, $50, and custom amounts. Volume discounts are available for gift card purchases totaling $1,000 or more.