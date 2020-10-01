City seeks input from the community as it works on the Downtown Dearborn Vision Plan

What is your vision of connection?



What is your vision of diversity?



What is your vision of innovation?



It’s these questions and more that are being asked by the Dearborn Downtown Development Authorities – east and west – as the city seeks to grow and enhance the downtown experience.



A survey for the Downtown Dearborn Vision Plan is open now and through the end of October.



The survey is open to the public, whether a person lives, works, owns a business, or attends school in the city. In fact, the survey isn’t limited to those with direct connections to the city. Even if someone has no connection to downtown Dearborn other than being an occasional visitor, they are invited to take the survey.



"We have made substantial gains over the last few years, but as our community grows, we must keep our eyes on a greater, shared vision of where we are going and identify any areas in which we need to hone in on or touch," says Cristina Sheppard-Decius, manager of the DDDAs.



"The DDDAs can then adjust its strategies as needed to reach that vision."



Input gathered from the Vision Plan survey will be used to inform the Downtown Dearborn Vision Plan itself. As such, community engagement is key.



The survey seeks to build on previous plans and initiatives like the Master Plan and Branding Dearborn, identifying and building upon key assets of east and west downtown Dearborn.



Those assets could include historic buildings, not one but two downtowns, walkability, entrepreneurial spirit, cultural diversity, and more.



The Downtown Dearborn Vision Plan is available online. Hard copies are available at the DDDA offices, Green Brain Comics, and Village Picture Frame & Gallery.



It’s expected that the Vision Plan will be adopted by the end of the year.



