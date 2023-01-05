Sterling Heights Esports Arena is now an award-winning Esports Arena

What’s happening:
When Sterling Heights celebrated the opening of its Esports Arena in October 2021, Mayor Michael C. Taylor was proud to say that Sterling Heights was one of the first cities in the country to capitalize on the budding sports craze
. Now the mayor and all involved have something else to be proud of. The Sterling Heights Parks and Recreation Department recently found out that their Esports Arena will be awarded the 2022-2023 Facility Design Award from mParks, or the Michigan Parks and Recreation Association.
What it is:
The Sterling Heights Esports Arena features state-of-the-art gaming equipment that allows for drop-in, league, and tournament play. Located in the Sterling Heights Community Center, the gaming facility was made possible through a sponsorship with Christian Financial Credit Union, which is headquartered in the city. The credit union is donating $25,000 over a four-year span and will be identified as the arena’s presenting sponsor.
About the award:
The Facility Design Award recognizes the Esports Arena on the strength of the project’s purpose, local significance, degree of innovation, aesthetic quality, functionality, construction viability, and the unique techniques used in implementation. The award itself will be presented at the mParks Conference & Trade Show at the Lansing Center on Wednesday, March 8.
What they’re saying:
“As our world becomes increasingly digital oriented, we see firsthand the need to have tech-forward talent,” says Christian Financial Credit Union Senior Vice President Rebekah Monroe. “The Sterling Heights Esports Arena is an innovative way to encourage interest in future tech careers, while also building an environment of inclusion, collaboration, and fun. The Esports Arena’s mission is very much aligned with our core values, and we were elated to partner with the city of Sterling Heights on this project.”
