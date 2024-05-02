Farmers market season returns with opening day festivities planned in downtown Farmington

What’s happening:
Late spring in Michigan is welcome for a lot of reasons, and one of those is the return of farmers market season. One of the metro Detroit’s biggest and most celebrated, the Farmington Farmers Market, makes its debut at 9 a.m. this Saturday, May 4, at the Sundquist Pavilion in downtown Farmington.
What it is:
The Farmington Farmers Market is coming off a big season in 2023, having celebrated its seventh consecutive award as “The Best Farmers Market in Metro Detroit,” as named through the annual WDIV-TV contest, and its 30th anniversary. Opening day for its 31st season will welcome market vendors back with gusto, with several special guests expected to attend opening day ceremonies.
What to expect:
More than 50 Michigan farmers, makers, and artisans will be on hand for opening day, including Gass Centennial Farm, Taurus Trading Co., Lekker Choco Treats, and dozens more. Live music will be performed by local favorites Coltrane and Bob Monteleone, who also are scheduled to perform at the market’s closing day on Saturday, Nov. 2. Live music is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. each Saturday, the full line-up of which is available via the Farmington Farmers Market website
.
Special guests:
Opening day ceremonies begin at 9 a.m. on Saturday, May 4, as the American Legion Color Guard from Walker Groves American Legion Post 346, the North Farmington High School Band, and several Big Heads from the Detroit Parade Co. march into Riley Park. Opening remarks are expected from local dignitaries, including Michigan Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist II and Farmington Mayor Joe LaRussa. Heather Yanke will perform the National Anthem before Lt. Gov. Gilchrist rings the bell to open the 2024 season.
Visit the Farmington Farmers Market online to keep up with Opening Day festivities and all that’s planned for the Saturdays to follow in downtown Farmington
.
