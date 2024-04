Downtown Farmington announces plans for new park at historic site

Renderings for Masons Corner in downtown Farmington.

Coming off the strength of their successful bid to transform a downtown parking lot into a vibrant pocket park in 2023, Downtown Farmington is once again looking to build a new park atop a long-underutilized space within the downtown footprint. Introducing Masons Corner, a reimagining of the northwest corner of Farmington Road and Grand River Avenue, situated directly in front of the historic Farmington Masonic Lodge.Located at what some might consider the heart of downtown is the future site of Masons Corner, a priority of the city’s since at least 2016 when the proposed redevelopment of the site was included in that year’s Downtown Master Plan. The past few years have seen a slow transition for what used to be little more than a nice lawn in front of the Masonic Lodge, with the Farmington Downtown Development Authority introducing small changes to a site that seems as natural a community gathering space as any downtown. Now the official transformation is set to begin.Downtown Farmington plans a universally-accessible public space complete with pavers, low fences, and trees and landscaping that blends with the Grand River and Farmington streetscapes. Public art will play a prominent role, with an interactive sculptural swing installed to commemorate the community’s bicentennial. Other features include movable outdoor seating and a fire feature, creating a gathering space for live music and other events. Masons Corner will also be included as part of the city’s social district, The Syndicate.Downtown Farmington began 2023 with the launch of a crowdfunding campaign as part of the Public Spaces Community Places placemaking initiative, a joint effort from the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC), Michigan Municipal League, and Patronicity. Having successfully raised $75,000 and thus securing a corresponding MEDC matching grant, Dinan Park was built and opened later that year.Downtown Farmington has once again been accepted into the state’s placemaking initiative, having launched a crowdfunding campaign for Masonic Plaza earlier this week. Should they successfully reach their $75,000 goal by Friday, June 7, the MEDC will contribute a $75,000 matching grant to the project.Learn more about the plans for Masons Corner on Patronicity “The Public Spaces Community Places program enables our community to confidently close the funding gap as we build a long-planned public space in our downtown. We launch this long-planned project in celebration of our bicentennial year, a gathering place that manifests, ‘Welcoming since 1824,’” says Kate Knight, executive director of the Farmington DDA. “Incorporating inclusivity-first best design practices ensures that our Masons Corner, at the historic main intersection of Downtown Farmington, is ready to welcome all people for the next 200 years.”Got a development news story to share? Email MJ Galbraith here or send him a tweet @mikegalbraith