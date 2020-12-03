Ferndale Library has new slate of online programs for kids and their parents

The Ferndale Public Library has taken its youth programming to a new level.
While the library has been offering story time events online since the pandemic struck, they were often pre-recorded. They recently began utilizing the Zoom app to make their COVID-19 era story time events more interactive and enjoyable for everyone involved.
And more valuable.
“So much of what determines the kind of student a child is going to be are the pre-reading and reading skills that they learn,” says Jordan Wright, head of Youth Services for the library.
Scheduled on Zoom for each Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. is Toddler Storytime, which is intended for children ranging in ages from 1 to 4 years old. Parent participation is required.
Also hosted on Zoom is Quarantine Corner, an interactive event for new parents. That event is held weekly each Tuesday at 2 p.m.
“We’ll demonstrate best practices for reading to kids but we also wanted to give new parents some face time with each other. They can vent to each other about being new parents,” Wright says.
One special event coming up is the “Draw Your Own Monster” workshop, scheduled on Zoom for Thursday, Dec. 10, at 6:30 p.m.
Friends and Michigan natives Kevin Singer, Joel Gullickson, and Brent Mosser recently launched the Monsters Rule! series of children’s books. Writers Singer and Gullickson will read their first book, The Legend of Long Leg Larry
, followed by a question-and-answer session. Illustrator Mosser will then lead a “Draw Your Own Monster” session with the children.
“This gets kids interested and active in reading but also gives us an opportunity to demonstrate to parents the best way to read to their children,” Wright says.
Registration is required for the Ferndale Library’s Zoom events and can be accessed via their Facebook page
.
