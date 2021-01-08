Ferndale utilizes interactive map for public input on forthcoming transportation plan

One user wrote about the lack of FAST bus stops and MoGo bike sharing stations in southeast Ferndale.
Another wrote about the amount of speeding cars down the quiet residential street of Albany.
In designing this year’s update to their multimodal transportation plan, referred to as Ferndale Moves! 2.0, Ferndale’s city planners have turned to technology to gather feedback from city residents. Following several months of public forums and focus groups, Ferndale launched an interactive map of the city outlining proposed improvements to its transportation infrastructure.
The Ferndale Moves! interactive map allows users to point to an area in the city and directly comment on what they’d like to see improved. And though the last day to contribute to the map will be Saturday, Jan. 9, Ferndale officials welcome public comment in the weeks that follow, be it by phone or by e-mail.
The hope is that the plan will be approved and adopted by the end of February.
“We’re always open to feedback and criticism and praises. Anything people contribute, we welcome that,” says Erin Quetell, Ferndale’s environmental sustainability planner.
“We want an open and inclusive and resilient community and mobility is part of that strategy.”
The Ferndale Moves! plan will help guide and shape the city’s transportation planning both in the short- and long-term.
It’s another piece in the puzzle help the city prioritize its transportation planning projects.
“One focus that we have is equity in access for everybody. It’s really important to think about all ages and all abilities. We can talk about bike lanes but some of our residents can’t walk, have to use wheelchairs. So we have to think about them here, too,” Quetell says.
“We really want to look at it holistically. It’s not only about transit options but how people can get to them. It’s not only about bike lanes but how people get to those bike lanes. It’s not only about if there are enough sidewalks but are those sidewalks wide enough to accommodate everybody.”
Visit Ferndale Moves! online
to view the interactive map and more.
