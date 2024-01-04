Home Builders Association honors this Sterling Heights company at annual awards ceremony

What’s happening:
The Sterling Heights-based company IMAGIO Glass Design took home the Associate of the Year Award at the Home Builders Association of Southeastern Michigan’s 2023 Industry Leadership Awards, it was announced late last month. IMAGIO
co-founders Paula Badalamente and Mike Trego shared the award, which the professional trade association reserves for those exhibiting “outstanding and distinguished service as an Associate Member” each year.
Who they are:
Badalamente and Trego founded IMAGIO Glass Design in 2011 on the strength of a proprietary process for decorative interior glass, which includes custom digital imagery and back-painted glass. The company specializes in custom kitchen backsplashes, shower walls, and other interior features, but has also expanded in scope and size, including the creation of a 180 ft. backlit wall display at the University of Michigan.
What they’re saying:
“The Home Builders Association of Southeastern Michigan
annually recognizes individuals and businesses that exhibit outstanding contributions to the homebuilding industry, and IMAGIO Glass Design is proud to stand among this distinguished group of recipients,” reads a statement from the company. “At IMAGIO, we take immense pride in our glass designs, and this recognition serves as a testament to the creativity and craftsmanship that define our brand. As we reflect on this achievement, we extend our heartfelt gratitude to our clients, partners, and everyone who has been a part of our journey.”
Winner’s circle:
The Home Builders Association (HBA) of Southeastern Michigan hosts its annual Industry Leadership Awards to honor those individuals and companies promoting “the objectives of the HBA and the best interests of the housing industry,” per the HBA. More than a dozen awards were presented at the December ceremony, including the Hall of Fame Award, the association’s highest honor, which was given to Richard Kligman, founder and owner of Superb Custom Homes
in Plymouth.
IMAGIO Glass Design is located at 42778 Mound Rd. in Sterling Heights.
