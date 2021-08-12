Harvest Moon Celebration to return to downtown Farmington this September

With last year’s Harvest Moon Celebration canceled by the COVID-19 pandemic, Downtown Farmington made a classy pivot. Rather than turn their attention to 2021, the Downtown Development Authority opted to shine a spotlight on the many volunteers that make the popular event happen, year after year.
More than 150 volunteers help make the Harvest Moon Celebration happen each year. In lieu of the event itself, the Farmington DDA launched their 21 Days of Volunteer Appreciation event
, showing thanks to the community members who have contributed their time and efforts over the years.
Expect to see those volunteers back on the streets of downtown Farmington in a few weeks as the Harvest Moon Celebration makes its return in 2021. The annual event is scheduled to open Thursday, Sept. 16, and run through Saturday, Sept. 18, at the Sundquist Pavilion in Riley Park.
Craft beer and wine, including selections from a number of Michigan-based makers, will complement concerts, markets, and more.
“We are thrilled to have our favorite Fall event return this year,” says Jessica Westendorf, promotions coordinator for the Farmington DDA. “After pausing in 2020, it will make the bonfires, twinkle lights, live music and beer extra special.”
On Thursday, Sept. 18, Crispelli’s Food Truck rolls into town. With several locations in metro Detroit, the popular bakery and pizzeria will serve guests from 6 to 10 p.m. Seven-piece jazz ensemble Da’Ja performs in the park from 7 to 11 p.m.
Downtown bars and eateries will be featured Friday night with the Taste of Downtown Farmington event scheduled from 6 to 10 p.m. A concert from Northville Folk is scheduled from 7 to 11 p.m.
And on Saturday, Sept. 19, the Harvest Moon Celebration starts early with the Market of the Harvest Moon setting up shop in and around Riley Park, running from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Later in the day, Hubbs Grub Food Truck arrives to sell their fare from 6 to 10 p.m. The music line-up for Saturday has yet to be announced.
Tickets are available online.
.
Visit www.DowntownFarmington.org
for the latest updates on Harvest Moon Celebration events, activities, and more. Interested in volunteering? Click the link
to sign up today.
