Second in a series of Industry 4.0 workshops asks the question: What's the big deal about big data?

What’s happening:
The second in a series of Industry 4.0 workshops for area manufacturers was recently announced for Thursday, April 13. The series is presented in partnership between Velocity
, a Sterling Heights business incubator, accelerator, and co-working space, and the Macomb County Department of Planning and Economic Development’s Macomb Next initiative
.
What it is:
Industry 4.0 is another term for the “fourth industrial revolution,” the theory of how 21st century technology is drastically changing the way we make things. Industry 4.0 describes how manufacturing is utilizing technologies like the Internet of Things (IoT), cloud computing and analytics, and AI and machine learning to better manufacture and distribute products.
What’s planned:
There will be five such workshops scheduled throughout 2023, featuring keynote speakers and panel discussions from the industry’s top experts. Workshops will cover the “nine pillars of Industry 4.0” – Additive Manufacturing (3D Printing), Advanced Robotics and Automation, Advanced Simulation, Big Data and Analytics, Cloud Computing, Cybersecurity, Internet of Things, Virtual and Augmented Reality, and System Integration – and how area manufacturers can implement interconnectivity, automation, and real-time data in their own businesses.
What’s next:
Building on the momentum of the first workshop held in February, which covered cloud computing and the Internet of Things, is a second workshop titled “What’s the big deal about big data.” Ratna Chinnam
, Ph.D, professor, and chair of the Industrial & Systems Engineering Department at Wayne State University, will serve as keynote speaker. Topics include the adoption of big data and analytics in manufacturing, and system integration. A panel discussion with local business leaders, networking opportunities, and a complimentary breakfast are also planned.
How to attend:
The event is free and open to the public, although space is limited and online registration is requested
. The event is scheduled for Thursday, April 13, from 8 to 10 a.m. at Wayne State University’s Advanced Technology Education Center, which is located at 14601 12 Mile Rd. in Warren.
What they’re saying:
“These events are for manufacturers of all sizes,” says Vicky Rowinski, director, MCPED. “Those involved in making key operational decisions are encouraged to join us for breakfast followed by an opportunity to listen, ask questions, and network.”
