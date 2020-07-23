'Detroitish' since 2005: T-shirt and apparel company moves to Hazel Park

You probably recognize their t-shirts from around town, emblazoned with hometown nods like Detroitish and I Love Detroit – two of their most popular.



It’s no wonder. Ink Detroit has been designing and printing their own Detroit- and Michigan-branded apparel since 2005.



Started as a hobby, Ink Detroit now has more than 60 retail accounts from Detroit to Mackinac Island. They also offer custom design and printing services to a wide variety of local businesses.



Not only that, but Ink Detroit has been tapped as the sole authorized manufacturer of the iconic Say Nice Things About Detroit brand, the famous and now-trademarked phrase from Emily Gail that she first started in the 1970s.



Now Ink Detroit is on the move, leaving their Hilton Road location in Ferndale for a bigger building in Hazel Park.



They simply outgrew their old location, says co-founder Steve Mansour. Graphic designer Paul Marcial is also a co-founder.



The new building allows the company to expand its manufacturing and warehouse facilities. A free-standing building allows for better street recognition and more parking, too, Mansour says.



"We’re excited because with the new space we’ll have the ability to have a physical location with good visibility. People can see the building and the brand and get excited about it," he says.



While COVID-19 has slowed sales at a number of the retailers that Ink Detroit works with, it has also increased online sales. Mansour touts one-day deliveries throughout much of metro Detroit. The company also offers curbside pick-up.



In addition to the larger manufacturing facilities, the move allows for an expanded showroom. Ink Detroit will take advantage of the space by growing its line of branded decks and skateboards.



"This is an ideal space for both retail and production. We wanted to build those customer relationships and have the ability for customers to come to the space, walk in the front door, and make their purchases," Mansour says.



"One thing that I’m realizing in Hazel Park is that the businesses in the community support each other. We’ve already had businesses reach out and said that if we need help, just to let them know. And we already have new customers there, too."



Ink Detroit is moving to 731 E. Nine Mile Rd. in Hazel Park and should be open by mid-August.



Got a development news story to share? Email MJ Galbraith here or send him a tweet @mikegalbraith.