Detroit Institute of Arts seeks submissions for its Inside|Out program

What’s happening:
The Detroit Institute of Arts is seeking out communities in Macomb, Oakland, and Wayne counties interested in participating in their Inside|Out program for the 2022 season.
What it is:
The Inside|Out program installs six to ten reproductions of DIA-owned masterpieces in communities throughout the region, which runs from May through October. This year, its 12th, the program has installed over 125 reproduced artworks in 24 communities throughout Macomb, Oakland, and Wayne counties.
Why it’s notable:
The placemaking program typically installs pieces within walking and/or biking distance of each other, encouraging people to travel from one to the next, and perhaps stopping at local businesses and other attractions along the way. The DIA also features participating communities on a map and website.
How to participate:
Community leaders have until Sept. 10, 2021, to apply for the program, which gives preference to those communities in the three aforementioned counties as well as those communities that have yet to participate in Inside|Out. Application information can be found on the DIA website
A special case at DTW:
“The Inside|Out program allows us a unique way to engage local residents by bringing art from the DIA into the communities in which they live, and I am pleased to extend this special installation at the airport,” Salvador Salort-Pons, DIA director, said about the program being extended at Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport’s (DTW) North Terminal in July. “The airport installation allows us to reach visitors to the region right as they arrive, showing them the incredible culture and art that is available right here in Detroit.”
