Fundraiser launched to build an inclusive playground in this Berkley park

What’s happening:
After several field trips to scope out various inclusive playgrounds throughout the region, the Berkley Parks & Recreation Department is ready to build one of their own. Where’s it going? Jaycee Park, a 2.7-acre park found on the city’s north end and behind Royal Oak’s Beaumont Hospital.
What’s planned:
Inclusive playgrounds aim to serve children of all abilities, meeting ADA accessibility requirements and often having areas for children with sensory issues, including those on the autism spectrum. Planned amenities for the new playground include the Zip Krooz, a double track line with accessible swing; We-Go-Round spinner; Cozy Dome; Friendship Swing and other accessible swings, and more.
But wait, there’s more:
The city also plans to improve Jaycee Park itself, making the park more accessible for children and adults alike. Planned improvements include accessibility upgrades for park pathways, restrooms, and the park pavilion.
How they’re doing it:
The Jaycee Park project has been accepted into the Public Spaces Community Places program, a placemaking initiative from the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC). As part of the program, the project has until Monday, May 9, to raise $50,000 through a crowdfunding campaign hosted on the Michigan-based Patronicity platform. Should they reach their goal, the MEDC will contribute an additional $50,000 matching grant towards the project.
Click HERE
to view the crowdfunding campaign online.
What they’re saying:
“Jaycee Park is already a beloved destination in the city of Berkley, and this playground will further enhance the park by providing an inclusive, vibrant outdoor experience within the park that can be enjoyed by residents and visitors alike,” says MEDC Senior Vice President of Community Development Michele Wildman. “We are pleased to support and provide resources for the Jaycee Park Development project through our Public Spaces Community Places program.”
Got a development news story to share? Email MJ Galbraith here or send him a tweet @mikegalbraith.