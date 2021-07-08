Creative workshops and arts events planned in downtown Farmington

Cartoon camps and stop-animation workshops. Fiddle and violin jam sessions for adults and kids. Art exhibitions and author readings. It’s all happening at KickstART Farmington this month as the summer months wax and COVID-19 restrictions wane.
The downtown Farmington gallery, retail store, and arts booster has a balance of virtual and in-person events this month, providing a creative outlet for adults and children as they process the events of the last 18 months or so.
A selection from “A Parliament in Oils: Owls, Humans and Others,” an exhibition from artist Nancy Coumoundouros.
Running now through Saturday, July 17, at KickstART is A Parliament in Oils: Owls, Humans and Others
, an exhibition from artist Nancy Coumoundouros. Locals familiar with the greater Farmington arts scene might recognize Coumoundouros from her time spent as the first Cultural Arts Supervisor for the City of Farmington Hills.
“Deep into the pandemic, I stumbled upon an absolutely astonishing image of an owl, and from there the series of owls took off,” Coumoundouros says about her current collection.
“Captivated by their drama, I simply couldn’t stop painting them; they are such breathtaking creatures and have been a joy to get to know. I’ve included a few other species (human and otherwise) in this exhibit’s group as well.”
The Wednesday Night Sessions have returned, occurring each Wednesday at 7 p.m. through July 28. The author readings and discussion series is being held virtually, available on the KickstART YouTube page and official website. Hosted by poet Mitch Nobis, upcoming writers include author Matt Bell, poet Brittany Rogers, and author and playwright David James.
Cartoonist John Martin will be hosting the second session of Camp Cartoon each day from 9 a.m. to noon, beginning Monday, July 12, and running through Friday, July 16. The summer workshop teaches cartooning and drawing skills to children ranging in ages from 7 to 14 years old.
Leila Mullison, known locally for her Raven-themed stop-motion animation series produced for the inaugural Grand Raven festival in downtown Farmington
, is hosting a beginner’s class on stop-motion animation at KickstART on Saturday, July 17. And a local orchestra teacher, Robin Bloomberg of Baroque Violin Shop, will be leading a host of violin and fiddle courses for adults and children beginning Thursday, July 29, and running through that weekend.
KickstART Farmington
is located at 33304 Grand River Ave. in downtown Farmington.
Got a development news story to share? Email MJ Galbraith here or send him a tweet @mikegalbraith.