Creative coworking space and photography studio to celebrate grand opening in downtown Pontiac

What’s happening:
What started as a 200 sq. ft. shared photography studio has blossomed into a 5,000 sq. ft. coworking space for photographers, creative professionals, and “professionals with a creative soul,” as Brandon Still puts it. Still co-owns LMP Collective Studios & Coworking
with Olivia Stouffer, their new creative coworking space celebrating its grand opening in downtown Pontiac this Friday, May 13.
What it is: LMP Collective Studios & Coworking
started in 2019 as the aforementioned shared photography studio in downtown Pontiac’s Riker Building. More than 150 photographers utilized the space in the past 12 months, Still says, leading to their expansion. The new coworking space occupies 5,000 sq. ft. on the ground floor of the Riker and includes two photography studios that take up nearly 2,000 sq. ft. of the space. Additional amenities include open coworking spaces, private offices, conference areas, and more.
Grand opening:
A grand opening celebration is scheduled from 1 to 5 p.m. on Friday, May 13. A walking tour of downtown Pontiac is planned at 1 p.m., showcasing the various businesses nearby. An open house will provide access to the space with refreshments provided by Beyond Juice and Shaded Bloom Coffee. And a professional model will be on site, allowing photographers the opportunity to try out the photography studios firsthand. The open house is free and open to the public.
Big on Pontiac:
That LMP Collective is using their time in the spotlight to showcase neighboring businesses is no accident as Still is a big proponent of the city. He also owns Main Street MI coworking space, which has locations in Pontiac, Plymouth, and Clarkston with plans to expand elsewhere in the region.
What they’re saying:
“I don’t know exactly what it is about Pontiac but the professionals I’ve been coming across here are really creative, out-of-the-box thinkers. And I’ve been seeing more and more of that, and also more businesses opening here,” says Still. He credits Tim Shepard, who owns the Riker Building
, with leading the way. “I’m really proud to be doing this in Pontiac.”
