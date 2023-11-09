Farmington

Credit union partners on special offer for downtown Farmington gift cards; Ladies Night Out returns

MJ Galbraith | Thursday, November 9, 2023
What’s happening: Ladies Night Out, the biannual celebration of all things shopping, sipping, and socializing, returns to downtown Farmington on Thursday, Nov. 16. And just in time for the event – which features local retailers offering specials, sales, and more – comes the announcement that LOC Credit Union has partnered with the Farmington Downtown Development Authority (DDA) on a BOGO promotion for their Downtown Farmington Gift Card.

What’s planned: This season’s Ladies Night Out event is scheduled from 5 to 9 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 16, in downtown Farmington. More than two dozen downtown businesses will be participating in the event, offering sales and specials throughout the evening. Those include Dolcetto Cheese, Wine & Specialty Goods offering a store-wide 10 percent discount; a free strolling popcorn with the purchase of a $15 gift card from Farmington Civic Theater; and more.

Also returning this season is the Ladies Night Out Market at Riley Park, which will feature several arts and crafts vendors lined up beneath a heated Sundquist Pavilion. Guests include vintage clothing boutique The Lowry Estate; handmade soapmaker Artisun; and more.

Visit Downtown Farmington online for an up-to-date listing of participating businesses.

BOGO, YOLO: The Farmington DDA launched the Downtown Farmington Gift Card program in December 2021 as a way to support their downtown businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic, a time when shoppers were increasingly getting used to shopping online at mega-retailers like Amazon. The program has continued in the months and years since, and now the DDA and LOC Credit Union have announced a new promotion to sell even more gift cards – and selling more gift cards means that downtown businesses will be selling more products, which is kind of the whole point.

The partnership offers shoppers the opportunity to buy a $25 Downtown Farmington Gift Card and receive a second $25 gift card for free, courtesy of LOC Credit Union. Gift cards are only accepted at participating businesses, which currently stands at 30 local shops, bars, and restaurants – up from 19 when the program first launched in 2021.

Supplies are limited, and the gift cards are only available online.

