Credit union partners on special offer for downtown Farmington gift cards; Ladies Night Out returns

Ladies Night Out, the biannual celebration of all things shopping, sipping, and socializing, returns to downtown Farmington
on Thursday, Nov. 16. And just in time for the event – which features local retailers offering specials, sales, and more – comes the announcement that LOC Credit Union
has partnered with the Farmington Downtown Development Authority (DDA) on a BOGO promotion for their Downtown Farmington Gift Card.
This season’s Ladies Night Out event is scheduled from 5 to 9 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 16, in downtown Farmington. More than two dozen downtown businesses will be participating in the event, offering sales and specials throughout the evening. Those include Dolcetto Cheese, Wine & Specialty Goods offering a store-wide 10 percent discount; a free strolling popcorn with the purchase of a $15 gift card from Farmington Civic Theater; and more.
Also returning this season is the Ladies Night Out Market at Riley Park, which will feature several arts and crafts vendors lined up beneath a heated Sundquist Pavilion. Guests include vintage clothing boutique The Lowry Estate; handmade soapmaker Artisun; and more.
Visit Downtown Farmington
online for an up-to-date listing of participating businesses.
The Farmington DDA launched the Downtown Farmington Gift Card program in December 2021 as a way to support their downtown businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic, a time when shoppers were increasingly getting used to shopping online at mega-retailers like Amazon. The program has continued in the months and years since, and now the DDA and LOC Credit Union have announced a new promotion to sell even more gift cards – and selling more gift cards means that downtown businesses will be selling more products, which is kind of the whole point.
The partnership offers shoppers the opportunity to buy a $25 Downtown Farmington Gift Card and receive a second $25 gift card for free, courtesy of LOC Credit Union. Gift cards are only accepted at participating businesses, which currently stands at 30 local shops, bars, and restaurants – up from 19 when the program first launched in 2021.
Supplies are limited, and the gift cards are only available online
.
