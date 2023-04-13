Featuring specials, giveaways, and more, Ladies Night Out is set to return to downtown Farmington

What’s happening:
It’s that time of year again, when the women of Farmington – and well beyond the city’s borders – are drawn to the streets of downtown Farmington for fashion, friends, food, and cocktails. It’s Ladies Night Out, an evening of specials, giveaways, and sales from Farmington’s downtown merchants, scheduled from 5 to 9 p.m. on Thursday, April 20, throughout the community’s historic downtown.
What’s on tap:
More than two dozen of downtown Farmington’s small businesses have signed on for this season’s event, including bars, restaurants, boutiques, and more, and each with their own specials intended to lure customers out from The Syndicate and into their shops. Also planned this year is an artisans market featuring pop-ups from several local makers and businesses.
The specials:
While an up-to-date list of this year’s participating merchants and specials can be found online
, a small sampling includes storewide sales, raffles, and giveaways at Clothes Encounters; free blow-outs at Alfieri Hair Craft, applications for which are available online here; and buy-one-get-one-half-off bras at All About Women’s Health Boutique.
Thursday in the park, I think it was the 20th of April:
Meanwhile in Riley Park, vendors familiar and new will set up their booths. Planned events include a prize wheel from TRVFit Farmington, activities and games from 1 Up Arcade Bar, and products from Moonlight Minerals, Minfly Creations, Uniquely Inspired, and more.
When and where:
This season’s Ladies Night Out event
is scheduled from 5 to 9 p.m. on Thursday, April 20, in downtown Farmington. Visit Downtown Farmington online
for an up-to-date list of participating merchants, events, and more.
Got a development news story to share? Email MJ Galbraith here or send him a tweet @mikegalbraith.