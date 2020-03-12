Ice Rink, art spaces and pop-up markets planned for Lakeside Mall redevelopment

Lakeside Mall will soon be home to a year-round synthetic ice-skating rink, pop-up food markets and vibrant art galleries, if the new owners have their way.
Out of the Box Ventures, LLC, a subsidiary of Miami-based real estate development firm Lionheart Capital, purchased Lakeside Mall in December 2019
and plan to bring interactive and community-driven spaces to the mall later this year.
“The city created its 2030 Vision with a focus on placemaking, public art, and abundant recreational opportunities for all residents,” said Sterling Heights mayor Michael Taylor. "It is exciting to see that Out of the Box Ventures shares the same values as the city and is committed to creating unique experiences at Lakeside Mall during this transition period."
According to developers, a skating rink designed by synthetic ice rink builders Xtraice will feature sound and lighting for disco skating and offer programs for young children. The rink will be available to rent for private parties, interactive events, and figure skating.
“We are thrilled to be bringing an ice-skating rink to Lakeside,” said Lakeside Mall manager Jerry Weller. “This will definitely create a new fun experience to the mall and we hope the Sterling Heights community is as enthusiastic as we are.”
Developers also hope to house art installations at Lakeside, bringing in graffiti artists, adding murals and creating art galleries. There are plans to host art workshops for children and teens. Later this spring, Out of the Box Ventures plan to host the mall’s first food truck and pop-up market with Sterling Heights and Detroit food vendors as well as local makers and artists.
“It is important that we stay as connected to the community as possible," said Ophir Sternberg, founding partner and CEO of Lionheart Capital. "We have an a lot of space that is best put to use to enhance the quality of life for Sterling Heights’ residents, while we work on revitalizing the mall."
“Miami, where we are based, and Detroit are both artistic and creative incubators as cities. As a company we are especially connected to the arts and are thrilled to be able to give local talent a place to showcase their work,” said Sternberg.