Auto supplier expands into Sterling Heights with M&N Plastics acquisition

Photo supplied: M&N Plastics

Lear Corporation, a Southfield-based global automotive technology company recently announced the acquisition of M&N Plastics, a privately owned, Sterling Heights company.



M&N Plastics, which opened in 1977, is a molding specialist and manufacturer of components for automotive electrical distribution. The business was founded by Bill Morris and Terry Nagle Sr. and purchased in 1998 by Nagle's four sons. All four brothers are active in the business, heading up finance, operations, engineering and sales. The company is headquartered in Sterling Heights and opened a second facility in El Paso, Texas, in 2000.



The addition of M&N Plastics further increases Lear's capability to engineer and produce parts for electrical distribution, including high-voltage wire harnesses and power electronics.



"We are pleased to welcome M&N Plastics to the Lear family," said Carl Esposito, Lear senior vice president and president of E-Systems. "Together we share a track record of commitment to our employees, operational excellence, and exceeding the expectations of our customers."



"When combined with our ongoing organic investments in connection systems, we are significantly enhancing our ability to vertically integrate engineered components, creating both a strong platform for future revenue growth and margin expansion in our overall E-Systems business segment."



"We are optimally positioned to contribute to Lear's profitable growth with our industry experience and strong technical expertise in electrical distribution components," said Terry Nagle, president of M&N Plastics.