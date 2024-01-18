From pickleball to podcasts: Sterling Heights Library launches new collection of, well, things

What’s happening:
Ask just about any librarian and they’ll tell you that a library has a lot more to offer than its books – as great as they are in and of themselves, of course. But the Sterling Heights Public Library has announced yet another reason to visit in 2024, a new collection called the Library of Things; or LoT, for short.
What it is:
The Library of Things is, well, just that. It’s a collection of both everyday and special items that might not be readily available to most library cardholders – but now they are, and for up to one week at a time, too. Highlights include a pickleball kit, portable projector, Meta Quest, document/photo scanner, telescope, building blocks, metal detector, weaving kit, indoor air quality monitor, engraving pen, contour gauge, podcast production studio, phone camera lens kit, and more.
What they’re saying:
"These items are meant to empower our community members to explore, learn, and create in innovative ways," says Tammy Turgeon, director of Sterling Heights Public Library. "From recreational tools to educational aids, the Library of Things is designed to cater to diverse interests and foster a spirit of exploration among our patrons."
How they did it:
The Friends of the Sterling Heights Public Library
nonprofit organization purchased the items before donating them to the library and its new Library of Things collection.
Foundation laid:
The launch of LoT is preceded by previous Sterling Heights Public Library programs that have already made essential and recreational items freely available to the public, including portable Wi-Fi hotspots and bicycles. As Amanda Itria, public relations and programs coordinator for the Sterling Heights Library, told us when the bike rental program first launched in 2022
, “We want to expand what people think a library can provide.”
The Sterling Heights Public Library is located at 40255 Dodge Park Rd. in Sterling Heights
.
