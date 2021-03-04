Oak Park seeks to build ‘Linear Park’ along Nine Mile Road

In its first phase, efforts to reimagine a stretch of Nine Mile Road in Oak Park ushered in a new era for the corridor, including a road diet, bike lanes, two pocket parks, and more.
The project, which began in 2015, is intended to make Oak Park a more vibrant community by making Nine Mile a safer, more attractive roadway for residents, businesses, and investors alike.
Now the second phase begins, with hopes to transform a plot of underutilized land into Linear Park, complete with new lighting, benches, play structures, and public art.
The Michigan Economic Development Corporation and their Public Spaces Community Places placemaking initiative may help make it a reality.
“The Nine Mile Road Linear Park will make a significant contribution to transforming this vital Oak Park corridor into an economic and cultural asset,” says Oak Park Mayor Marian McClellan.
“This crowd-funding campaign with matching funds from the MEDC will provide places for residents to gather, public art to enjoy, and play structures for children.”
As part of the initiative, the City of Oak Park has launched a crowdfunding campaign via the Michigan-based Patronicity platform. Should they reach their $50,000 goal by April 30, the MEDC will contribute an additional $50,000 by way of a matching grant.
Linear Park will transform the south side of Nine Mile between Scotia and Rosewood.
“Transforming underutilized spaces into vibrant public gathering spots that fit their neighborhood and give people space to safely gather is what this program is intended for,” says MEDC Senior Vice President of Community Development Michele Wildman. “We are pleased to support and provide resources for this effort through our Public Spaces Community Places program.”
Visit the crowdfunding campaign for the Nine Mile Linear Park online
.
