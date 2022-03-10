Downtown Farmington surprises select visitors with gift cards each Thursday in March

What’s happening:
The St. Patrick’s Day holiday falls on a Thursday this year, but downtown Farmington isn’t keeping the luck of the Irish confined to just one day. Every Thursday throughout March is now Lucky Thursday, an opportunity for downtown’s visitors to benefit from the luck of the Irish — and the Downtown Development Authority, of course.
How it works:
The “Farmington DDA Leprechauns” will be sneaking around downtown each Thursday from 5 to 9 p.m., waiting to bestow gifts of green to lucky shoppers and passers-by. The DDA Leprechauns are handing out downtown Farmington eGift Cards to a lucky few visitors each Thursday in March.
Other ways to win:
But that’s not all. The DDA has started a hashtag, #LuckyNightsDTFarmington, for social media users to use and tag their photos of downtown Farmington. Those that enter will be entered for a chance to win prizes from local businesses throughout the month. Tag Downtown Farmington on Facebook
or @MainstreetFarmingtonMI
on Instagram and use the hashtag to enter.
Music and more:
Live music is also planned for the Lucky Thursday events and on Thursday, March 10, it’s singer-songwriter Mark Reitenga performing outside of GLP Financial. Check back with Downtown Farmington
for further line-up announcements.
The Syndicate:
Visitors to downtown can warm up (or loosen up) as they walk around trying to catch the DDA Leprechauns thanks to The Syndicate
, downtown Farmington’s social district that allows for the enjoyment of alcoholic beverages in designated outdoor areas downtown. Purchase a drink from one of nine participating bars and restaurants as you prepare to stroll the city streets and catch some luck.
