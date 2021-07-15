Inaugural Macomb County Pride Festival to launch in downtown Mt. Clemens this October

There’s a lot that the COVID-19 pandemic canceled last year, including many a time-honored tradition: Festivals, fairs, and any number of celebrations, both personal and public.
But it’s not stopping Macomb County Pride, a new nonprofit supporting and offering resources to the LGBTQ+ community. The organization has made it its mission to bring an annual Pride Festival to Macomb County. And while COVID-19 may have canceled their plans for the inaugural festival to launch in 2020, it appears that 2021 will be their year.
The first-ever Macomb County Pride Festival is scheduled for October 15, 16, and 17 in downtown Mt. Clemens.
“After COVID-19 changed our plans to launch this new event in 2020, we are especially looking forward to celebrating Pride with our community in October,” Macomb County Pride founding president Phil Gilchrist says.
“While we are still working out details for programming on October 15 and 17, we have confirmed a street fair and performance lineup from noon until 6:30 p.m. on October 16, with a carnival midway for the entire weekend.”
As Gilchrist says, details on many of the events and attractions are forthcoming. There will, however, be a street fair on Macomb Place, performances outside of the Anton Art Center, and a carnival on Main Street.
While Gilchrist puts the finishing touches on the festival, Macomb County Pride is currently looking for artists, makers, and nonprofits to fill out their vendor booths, information of which is available online
. Sponsorship and volunteer opportunities are also available.
Got a development news story to share? Email MJ Galbraith here or send him a tweet @mikegalbraith.