Macomb County to distribute care packages for seniors with drive-through event

The Macomb County Office of Senior Services will distribute approximately 1,000 care packages with essential items for local senior citizens today, at a distribution event between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.



Packages will feature hand sanitizer, face masks, toilet paper, paper towel, soap, gloves and other important items to help face the winter season during the COVID-19 pandemic.



“Our office is working diligently to ensure the health, safety and well being of our seniors,” said Sheila Coté, director of the Macomb County Office of Senior Services. “These care packages are just one initiative that can help us reach that goal. Ultimately, we want to be a resource that this population can turn to when they are in need.”



Distribution of care packages will take place at the Macomb County Family Resource Center at 196 N. Rose Street in Mt. Clemens. No appointment is required. Interested individuals are asked to drive up, stay in their car and show their photo identification for a contactless experience. To qualify, recipients must be a Macomb County resident and over the age 60.



Care packages will be handed out on a first-come, first-served basis and there will only be one package per person. All items distributed through the event are funded through the federal CARES Act.

Read more articles by Kate Roff. Kate Roff is a freelance writer and editor, currently based out of Detroit. Contact her at kate@wanderoff.com.au