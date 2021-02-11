Celebrated chef readies March opening of new restaurant in downtown Birmingham

With reservations forthcoming and a promised March opening, area foodies have somewhere new to salivate over.
It’s Madam, the flagship restaurant of the new Daxton Hotel in downtown Birmingham.
“Madam is going to present a fresh take on American cuisine,” says executive chef Garrison Price. “My goal is to marry the classic technique I have developed over the years working alongside luminaries in the culinary world with a focus on sustainability, seasonality, and creating a minimal footprint.”
The Chicago-native Price comes to Birmingham with 20 years of culinary experience and stops at several notable New York City restaurants. Price has earned plenty of accolades along the way, including a three-star review from The New York Times
as executive chef of Il Buco Alimentari & Vineria and a five-star review from Time Out New York
as executive chef and culinary director of Il Fiorista.
The experimental kitchen and restaurant Frame in Hazel Park will be hosting Madam for a one night-only preview on Thursday, Feb. 18.
With a focus on fresh and seasonal vegetables, the Madam
menu includes items like Venere Black Rice with wild shrimp, melted leeks, and egg yolk; Roasted Lamb Saddle served alongside black maitake and pine-smoked tea; and, for desert, Creamsicle Mille Feuille.
“Madam’s menu and space speak to an effortless ability to balance whimsy and fun with a refined sensibility and worldly education,” says Mark Mitchell, owner of the Daxton Hotel, which itself is nearing its own opening.
“From the art on the walls to the art on the plate, we’ve drawn inspiration from across the globe as well as our backyard here in Birmingham. Madam is a world-class dining destination where you can stop in for wine and a burger or host a blowout special occasion celebration.”
.
The Daxton Hotel
is located at 298 S. Old Woodward Ave. in downtown Birmingham.
Got a development news story to share? Email MJ Galbraith here or send him a tweet @mikegalbraith.