Super: Popular exhibition celebrating the Marvel Universe coming to Henry Ford Museum in Dearborn

When it comes to comic books, there’s no bigger name than Marvel.



It’s the company that brought us Spiderman, Iron Man, and Captain America, among countless others.



Marvel has dominated Hollywood this past decade or two, too, breaking all sorts of box office records as its characters fly around movie screens the world over.



So it’s no small feat then that the company has selected Dearborn and the Henry Ford Museum of American Innovation for Marvel: Universe of Super Heroes to make its Midwest debut. The exhibition documents Marvel’s 80 years as a cultural force, an exhibition that is being billed as the first and most extensive of its kind.



"Marvel revolutionized storytelling by giving Super Heroes real struggles that audiences could identify with," says Patricia Mooradian, president & CEO of The Henry Ford.



"Their larger-than-life characters have impacted those young and old for the past 80 years and have proven to bring us together not just generationally, but globally. We are honored to host the Midwest premiere of this awe-inspiring exhibition and bring these iconic heroes to life."



The exhibition tells the story of eight decades of Marvel through artifacts, immersive set pieces, and interactive installations. Visitors can see the first ever Marvel comic book or even test the powers of the Iron Man suit.



Marvel does have a burgeoning legacy in the area. Dearborn native Saladin Ahmed has broke new ground for the company in creating an Arab American and Muslim superhero named Amulet, who is also from Dearborn.



"Marvel has always been a reflection of the world outside your own window and one of its most compelling messages has always been, that anyone--regardless of race, religion or gender--can be a Super Hero," says Brian Crosby, head of Marvel Themed Entertainment.



Marvel: Universe of Super Heroes opens on Saturday, March 28, at the Henry Ford Museum of American Innovation in Dearborn.



Got a development news story to share? Email MJ Galbraith here or send him a tweet @mikegalbraith.