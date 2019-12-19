Mexican streetfood restaurant to open in downtown Farmington

Fans of downtown Farmington’s dining and nightlife scene are most likely fans of the Azar brothers, whether they know it or not.



That’s because David and Jamil Azar own both the Basement Burger Bar and the 1 UP Bar and Arcade, two popular nighttime destinations in the city.



So it’s no small news, then, that the Azar brothers are preparing to open a third downtown establishment: Masa. The restaurant will specialize in Mexican streetfood, operating out of the former Tina’s Coney Island building on Farmington Road.



"We look forward to welcoming Masa to Downtown Farmington," says Kate Knight, executive director for the Farmington Downtown Development Authority.



"The Azars know how to create a fun environment."



The city and the brothers have a good relationship. In addition to their two, soon to be three, bar and restaurants, Knight has brought David and Jamil on as partners for the DDA’s summer lunchtime concert series, LunchBeats.



Construction is currently underway on the future Masa, with word of a complete renovation of the space. The restaurant was also recently approved for a redevelopment liquor license from the Farmington City Council.



Expect a spring opening.



"The interior will be designed by Jeff Scott Architects, and the quick menu is a good fit to take advantage of the heavy trip traffic on Market Street," Knight says.



"It's an easy stop next to Fresh Thyme, an obvious draw for lunch visitors."



Masa will be located at 23310 Farmington Rd. in downtown Farmington.



