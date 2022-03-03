Sterling Heights celebrates National Reading Month all month long

What’s happening:
March is National Reading Month and the City of Sterling Heights is getting in on the action. Events are planned throughout the month, a wide-ranging series of events that appeal to children and adults alike. The Sterling Heights Public Library
serves as host.
Women’s History Month:
Not only is March National Reading Month but it’s Women’s History Month, too. Dovetailing nicely, the library has organized the Women Changemakers Reading Challenge. The challenge encourages participants to read from a list of ten inspirational books about or by women per age group, with badges awarded for minutes logged. More information about joining the Reading Challenge, which runs throughout the month, is available online
.
But that’s not all:
Several in-person events are planned throughout the month, including book sales, Q&As, open mics, and more. On Saturday, March 12, the Used, But Sterling Book Store will host the Reading Month Book Sale
. Used books will be offered at a 50 percent discount, with proceeds going back to the library.
On Saturday, March 19, there will be a virtual reading and Q&A session with Elizabeth C. Bunce, author of the popular Myrtle Hardcastle Mystery Series. And on Saturday, March 26, it’s a reading and Q&A session with local authors Cathy Collison and Janis Campbell and illustrator Wendy Popko, the group responsible for creating “Meet the Pets: Presidential Animals from A to Z.” That event will be held at 2 p.m. at the Sterling Heights Public Library.
And on Tuesday, March 29, the library will host an open mic for local authors and writers. Local creatives are encouraged to register for the event, registration for which opens on March 15, where they receive a 6-minute time slot to read from their own literary works and have their books available for purchase. The event is free to attend and open to the public.
Books for everyone:
“In an effort to promote inclusivity, the Sterling Heights Public Library has many different ways residents can engage with books,” says Library Director Tammy Turgeon. “There are traditional printed books, large print books, E-books and even audio books. Digital audio books allow users to listen on the go, and screen readers and page turners can help individuals with visual or physical limitations. These different technologies can help everyone access books.”
