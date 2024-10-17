Oakland County to host annual showcase for economic development opportunities in these 21 cities

What’s happening:
Oakland County is opening its arms to investors and developers at its annual Community Showcase & Development Opportunities event this Friday, Oct. 18. The networking event for local economic development teams and developers themselves will feature 21 participating communities this year, as well as officials from a number of county- and statewide programs.
Why it’s important:
“We are committed to helping our businesses succeed and grow and this is a key part of our economic development goals,” says Oakland County Executive Dave Coulter. “This event allows investors and developers to engage directly with local leaders and talk about exciting new projects in our communities.”
How it works:
A group of 21 Oakland County municipalities will be on hand to present and discuss local projects, community priorities, and new development opportunities. Representatives from county- and statewide departments and organizations will also be on hand; that includes Main Street Oakland County and Lean & Green Michigan, the latter of which operates the Property Assessed Clean Energy (PACE) program.
Who’s coming:
Those 21 participating municipalities include local officials and economic development teams of Farmington Hills, Ferndale, Groveland Township, Hazel Park, Holly Village, Independence Township, Lake Orion, Lathrup Village, Lyon Township, Madison Heights, Novi, Oak Park, Orion Township, Oxford Village, Pontiac, Rochester Hills, Royal Oak, Southfield, Troy, Waterford Township, and Wixom.
How to attend:
The Community Showcase & Development Opportunities event is scheduled from 7:30 to 10 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 18, at the Oakland Schools Conference Center in Waterford. The event is free and open to the public, though advance registration is requested online
